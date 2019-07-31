

CTV News Edmonton has learned that the principal of an Edmonton school is the man who fell to his death on a hiking trail at Sicamous Creek Falls in British Columbia.

Dave Kowalchuk of Sherwood Park was the principal at Caernarvon School in northwest Edmonton.

Police believe the 53-year-old fell 30 metres to his death after leaving a hiking trail in an effort to get a better view of a gorge at Sicamous Creek Falls.

A hiker reported coming across a body while hiking along a lower trail in the area just before noon on July 29, police say.

An investigation determined the Kowalchuk had fallen from a cliff after leaving an upper hiking trail in an area where trees obscures the view.

"It is dangerous if a person goes off that trail, especially when you get closer to that cliff edge," said Sgt. Murray McNeil with Sicamous RCMP.

Parents in Edmonton are remembering Kowalchuk as a kind and caring teacher.

"I had a lump in my throat the whole day just thinking about it," said Elizabeth Ping. "I was talking about it with my children. Obviously, it was affecting them ... they really liked him."

Edmonton Public Schools superintendent Darrel Robertson described Kowalchuk as "a passionate educator and leader."

"He will be deeply missed by every student and staff member who had the pleasure to work alongside him," Robertson said in a release.

Mounties note a 27-year-old man fell to his death in the same area on May 15.

Hiking trails remain closed indefinitely following the tragedy.