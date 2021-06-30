EDMONTON -- An Edmonton-area teacher has been found not guilty of sexual assault in the touching of a female colleague.

A judge ruled there was no provable sexual nature to the touch but did find Heinemann guilty of assault. Heinemann admitted in court to touching the buttocks of a female colleague without her consent. The incident took place in a school copier room in 2017

Aaron Heinemann was charged with sexual assault two years later, in relation to that incident. A two-day trial that included testimony from an eyewitness took place in March with a publication ban in place.

The Crown and Defence submitted approximately 40 similar prior cases to give the judge guidance. Sentencing is expected at a later date.