EDMONTON -- A local woman is carrying on her mother’s legacy by continuing her charitable initiative.

Purses Filled with Love was created by Darlene Gauthier, who died over the summer.

Her daughter, Lacey MacMillan, is now carrying that legacy on.

The purses are filled with clothing, masks, gift cards, makeup and other goods, and are donated to women’s shelters and other outreach centres for Christmas.

“It’s going to be hard without my mom this year for Christmas, so it feels like she is still with us because I’m going to be working all Christmas for her,” said MacMillan.

Donations are being accepted until the end of November. More information can be found on the group's Facebook page.