London Drugs customers in Edmonton concerned after 'cybersecurity incident'

London Drugs locations in Alberta and throughout western Canada are closed Monday after what the company described as a "cybersecurity incident" over the weekend.

On Sunday, the company stated it "experienced an operational issue that has led to stores across Western Canada being closed until further notice."

Later, it announced that it was the "victim of a cybersecurity incident" and would be temporarily closing all stores across western Canada "out of an abundance of caution."

In Edmonton, some customers were surprised by the scope and duration of the closures.

"I need to know more about what kind of data was breached, as a consumer, how is that going to affect me," one customer told CTV News Edmonton. "I hope that nobody's personal data has been distributed in a bad way."

"A lot of people want to get items that they purchased online, maybe prescriptions that are needed or over the counter medicine," another customer said.

London Drugs said in a statement that as of Monday morning, it has "no reason to believe that customer or employee data has been impacted.

"Upon discovering the incident, London Drugs immediately undertook counter measures to protect its network and data, including retaining leading third-party cybersecurity experts to assist with containment, remediation and to conduct a forensic investigation," the company added in the statement.

The company stated that pharmacists would be available to help customers with urgent pharmacy needs.

Customers were being met at the door at one Edmonton location and let inside.

A sign outside of an Edmonton London Drugs store on Monday April 29, 2024. (Marek Tkach/CTV News Edmonton)