'Long way to go': McDavid laser-focused on winning ahead of 500th NHL game

He's easily one of the most electric and productive players of his generation, but as Connor McDavid prepared to lace his skates for his 500th NHL regular-season game, it didn't take long for the conversation to become one about team success.

That's not a new thing for the Edmonton Oilers captain. He rarely engages when reporters ask about his stats, or jaw-dropping plays. And although he acknowledged 500 games of "living his dream" is special, leading a team to a championship is clearly top of mind.

McDavid said all of his best hockey memories so far have come in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"It's definitely been a long road for our group, as we continue to get better and try to put together a winning team. I feel like we're in a good place, but we've got a long way to go. A lot of work to do," McDavid told reporters.

McDavid said he feels like a better player now than when he entered the league, and is not the "reckless" teenager he used to be. He also agreed with a question about how the roster around him has improved as well.

"We've built a culture here with the core group of guys and obviously we've brought in lots of good pieces: Hyman, Campbell and Kane, all these types of guys."

Head coach Jay Woodcroft, then an assistant, was on the Oilers bench when McDavid played his first game in the league.

The first-overall pick in 2015 has amassed 777 regular season and playoff points since then.

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates a goal against the Nashville Predators during first period NHL action in Edmonton, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

"It feels like it's gone by fast. What he's done and been able to accomplish, in such a short time, I think is amazing. He's a generational player," Woodcroft told reporters.

"I've seen a young man mature over those 500 games. I've seen a player evolve and mature. And he's a treat to be around and a treat to watch operate on day in, day out, basis."

OILERS LOOK TO START NEW WINNING STREAK

The milestone comes as the Oilers (7-5) look to bust a two-game losing skid against the Washington Capitals (5-6-2).

After winning five straight, the Oilers blew a lead at home to lose 4-3 to the New Jersey Devils Thursday. Woodcroft was not happy with his team after a 6-2 drubbing at the hands of the Dallas Stars.

"We laid an egg on Saturday afternoon at home and now it's our opportunity to respond with a good effort here against, like I said, a very game Washington team," Woodcroft said.

"This year's team has not yet fired on all cylinders, we've had moments."

The Oilers lines are likely to look different in Washington. With zero goals in 11 games, winger Kailer Yamamoto practiced on the fourth line, and Jesse Puljujarvi was elevated to skate alongside McDavid.

SKINNER GETS THE START

Goalie Jack Campbell continues to struggle, allowing more than four games per game, so rookie Stuart Skinner will play his sixth of the season.

"He's off to a good start in his true rookie year in the NHL. I'm happy for him. I'm proud of him. But the NHL is a night in, night out, basis and we're going to need a good effort from him tonight," Woodcroft said.

Monday will be the first time Skinner plays against future Hall of Fame sniper Alex Ovechkin, who sits third in all-time NHL goal scoring with 787.

"He's an unbelievable player. He's got one of the best shots in the league, if not the best shot in the league," Skinner said of the challenge.

"He's scoring 50 every year, still. He's an unbelievable player, credit to him, and I can't wait to see the shot."

Skinner was asked about the hardest shots he's seen so far and he mentioned that teammate Evan Bouchard "has a bomb" and St. Louis Blues defenceman Colton Parayko "has a cannon."

The Oilers face off against the Capitals shortly after 6 p.m. MT.