Long weekend hockey tournament aims to raise cash for kids with cancer

Hundreds of hockey players were battling it out over the Family Day weekend to help beat cancer.

The second-annual Ben Stelter Memorial Cup was underway at the Kinsmen Twin Arenas Saturday, with 600 teams registered to play.

The tournament is named for six-year-old Edmonton Oilers superfan Ben Stelter, who died of brain cancer in August 2022.

Last year's tournament raised around $54,000. This year, organizers are hoping to bring in at least $60,000.

"[Ben] was a child that believed in helping others, and so that kindness and that generosity has carried forward," Ashif Mawji, chair of the Ben Stelter Foundation, said.

The event is free to attend. Sales from onsite beer gardens, food vendors, 50/50 ticket sales and a silent auction will be donated to the Ben Stelter Foundation.

The foundation supports families with a child facing cancer. Money will go to giving sick kids special experiences, buying medical equipment and funding cancer research.

Mawji said Edmontonians are generous and he believes Ben would be proud to see all the support for the tournament.

"I think Ben would be really proud," he added. "He's probably smiling down here because it's hockey, his favourite sport, and it's all to help kids that are battling cancer."

The tournament finals take place Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.