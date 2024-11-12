'Longstanding nuisance' problem property shut down in Beaumont

Alberta Sheriffs have shut down a Beaumont home that has "long been associated with drug and criminal activity in the community."

The home at 4805-44 Ave. was the subject of 19 "incidents" between February and August, according to RCMP and Alberta Sheriffs – including a high-profile flight-from police that left a woman dead.

"The incident involving the U-Haul that had been stolen and had, unfortunately, struck and killed a pedestrian on the highway just to the north of here," RCMP Staff Sgt. David Marentette said.

"Some of the people that were involved in that offence are connected to this property."

RCMP reached out to the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit to help, and were able to provide evidence to secure the court order.

"We also received five confidential complaints of drug activities from people that were impacted, people that live in the community, people that (were) really struggling with the activities that were occurring," said SCAN Insp. Karleen Schenkey.

"It was really impacting their own abilities to peacefully enjoy their own houses and their own community."

Trash can be seen outside a home at 4805-44 Ave. in Beaumont after it was closed and boarded up by Alberta Sheriffs on Nov. 12, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

SCAN closed down the property on Tuesday using a court order against the owners, one of who was living in the home.

"The other owner did not live at the property and was not part of the activities at the property," Schenkey said.

The current lease or tenancy agreement has been terminated and everyone has been forced to leave the house.

The property will be boarded up and secured until Feb. 10, with SCAN officers monitoring the property while they investigate.

Schenkey said additional conditions on the home will ban anyone apart from an owner from living there for two years.