Louchiez Purifoy signs with the Edmonton Elks

The Edmonton Elks announced the signing of defensive back Louchiez Purifoy on Monday.

Purifoy is a Canadian Football League veteran who has played for the Ottawa RedBlacks, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and most recently the B.C. Lions.

Before joining the league, the American product suited up for the Indianapolis Colts of the National Football League in 2014.

The 30-year-old was named both a CFL and West Division All-Star in 2022 after playing all 18 regular season games with the Lions.

The Elks also announced the signing of American DB Kai Gray on Monday.

Gray most recently played at Lincoln University in 2022.