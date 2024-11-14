LRT construction to shift traffic on 23 Ave for 2 years

The City of Edmonton said a "major" lane shift will take place on 23 Avenue and 111 Street starting on Sunday.

The shift is needed to accommodate work on the Capital Line South LRT, which will eventually travel underneath the intersection.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on 23 Avenue will be moved slightly north, while traffic on 111 Street will be moved to the east.

The city said two lanes of traffic and one turning lane will be maintained in both directions.

The speed limit on 111 Street between Century Park Station and Saddleback Road will be reduced to 40 km/h, as will the speed limit on 23 Avenue approaching 111 Street.

Transit and pedestrian access will also be affected.

The city said two bus stops will be closed, while two bus turnouts will be created.

The west sidewalk on 111 will be closed between 23 Avenue and Saddleback Road, the city said, while hard-surface paths and ramps will be installed around 23 Avenue and 111 Street.

The change will be in place for approximately two years.