

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton’s Capital and Metro LRT service will shut down Sunday to allow for the city’s testing of the Thales signaling system.

The testing is scheduled from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 13. Although the trains will be seen on the tracks, users will not be able to board, the city said.

Replacement buses will operate on a 15-minute cycle along the metro Line between NAIT and Churchill—including eastbound bus stops by the Bay and Central stations—and on an eight-minute cycle along the Capital Line. Transit users are asked to look for bus stops marked with red "LRT Replacement" signs on the bus stop post. A list of bus replacement locations can be found online.

Motorists and pedestrians may experience delays at LRT crossings during the testing, the city said.

Sunday’s service suspension will be the first of several as the City of Edmonton completes its evaluation of the Thales signaling system, expected to take several months. There will be an estimated 1.5 days of system-wide LRT closures each month to accommodate review.

More information on service changes can be found here.