Wildlife photographer Tim Osborne was one of several Edmontonians who saw lynx loitering at the Alberta legislature on Monday.

"Well this was unexpected to say the least," he wrote in a post sharing photos of the wild animal.

"I went for a walk over to the Legislature Grounds at lunch today. Really didn't expect to find a lynx sleeping under a tree, and yet, there it was. Sadly I didn't have a good camera with me, but still, what a thing to see!"

Good camera or not, Osborne managed to snap a couple shots of the lynx sleeping underneath a tree.

A government spokesperson said wildlife officers helped Alberta Sheriffs direct the lynx from the legislature grounds to the river valley.

"Lynx are not typically a threat to people, but wild animals should never be cornered. Pets should also be kept on leash at all times," Lisa Glover advised.

"Lynx are quite shy animals and will usually retreat back into the bush or shrubs when people are around."

Officials believe the animal likely wandered in because of the jackrabbit and hare populations.