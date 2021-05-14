EDMONTON -- Métis, First Nation, and Inuit Albertans will be able to get their vaccine at a new temporary clinic in Lac La Biche, Alta. on Saturday and Sunday.

The clinic will open its doors at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and offer appointments throughout the day until 4:30 p.m., with the same hours Sunday.

Appointments are still available and can be booked online or by calling the region office in Lac La Biche at 780-623-3039.

Anyone over the age of 12 will be able to receive their first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials ask people coming to get vaccinated to bring their Alberta Health Care card and one piece of government-issued identification to help verify their age.

The clinic is one of three temporary vaccine clinics being opened by the Métis Nation of Alberta during the month of May. A one-day clinic will open May 26 in Fort McMurray and another weekend clinic is scheduled for May 29 to 30 in Calgary.

“We are always working to advance our Nation and community,” Métis Nation of Alberta president Audrey Poitras said in a statement.

“Through the hard work and advocacy efforts of our leadership, staff, citizens and partners, we are pleased to be hosting three new Métis-led COVID-19 vaccine clinics.”

In March, the Métis Nation of Alberta hosted Canada’s first Métis-led COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Edmonton that saw more than 1,300 doses administered.

READ MORE: First Métis-led COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Canada launched in Edmonton