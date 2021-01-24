EDMONTON -- Edmonton Public Schools has confirmed that two of its high schools will move to online only learning after a number of confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported at the schools in the last week.

M.E. LaZerte has 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which resulted in about 300 students and 43 staff being asked to quarantine.

The school has about 1,297 students who have been learning in-person.

J. Percy Page school reported 13 confirmed cases, resulting in about 366 students and 17 staff members being asked to quarantine.

There are about 715 students at that school who have been learning in-person.

Both schools are in the process of contacting all impacted families. They will move to the same model of online learning that was used earlier this year and in December.

The board says in-person learning is expected to resume on Feb. 8.