EDMONTON -- Jamie Erickson received MacEwan University's President’s Medal Wednesday for her accomplishments in academics, student leadership, and community activity.

Although the award is handed out every year, it is not normally brought to a recipient's front door by the president of the school himself, John McGrath.

However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the medal couldn’t be handed out at the normal graduation ceremony, so McEwan University staff put together a special presentation for Jamie.

“I think it’s almost more special than normal," Erickson told CTV News Edmonton.

“I’ve got all my friends and family here that have played a huge role in my success in university. I think just being able to include them is super special.”

McEwan University staff will be going to different homes and handing out several medals in the coming days, making sure that every award winner has their chance to recognized.