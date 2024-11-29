Machete used to kill Edmonton man may have been picked up by passerby: police

Police are searching for the weapon used to kill an Edmonton man last month.

The weapon is believed to be a machete with a black curved blade and an orange handle.

Investigators believe it was left on or near a dirt path in the river valley in the area of 20 Street and 137 Avenue and may have been picked up by a passerby.

Officers say the machete was used to fatally stab Aaron Staszko on Oct. 16.

Staszko was found critically injured in a home near 34 Street and 138 Avenue and later died in hospital.

Michael Ferreira, 33, was arrested two days after Staszko's death and charged with second-degree murder.

He was also charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats in relation to an interaction with a 35-year-old woman during the fatal attack on Staszko.

Police say all three people knew each other.