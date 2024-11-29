EDMONTON
    Machete used to kill Edmonton man may have been picked up by passerby: police

    Police say a machete used to kill an Edmonton man may have been discarded in this area.
    Police are searching for the weapon used to kill an Edmonton man last month.

    The weapon is believed to be a machete with a black curved blade and an orange handle.

    Investigators believe it was left on or near a dirt path in the river valley in the area of 20 Street and 137 Avenue and may have been picked up by a passerby.

    Officers say the machete was used to fatally stab Aaron Staszko on Oct. 16.

    Staszko was found critically injured in a home near 34 Street and 138 Avenue and later died in hospital.

    Michael Ferreira, 33, was arrested two days after Staszko's death and charged with second-degree murder.

    He was also charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats in relation to an interaction with a 35-year-old woman during the fatal attack on Staszko.

    Police say all three people knew each other.

