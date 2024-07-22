Magical morning at K-Days for kids living with disabilities to enjoy fair

The Monday Morning Magic event returned to K-Days this year, giving kids living with disabilities the chance to enjoy the fair and meet local celebrities.

K-Days is an Edmonton staple, enjoyed by thousands each year, though not everyone is comfortable being in the large crowds the event attracts.

Monday Morning Magic gives kids living with disabilities between the ages of three and 12 the chance to enjoy themselves before the gates open to the general public.

"This event is one of our proudest traditions and a perfect way to help create lifelong memories for those who might otherwise miss out," the K-Days website says.

Kids and their families also got the chance to meet local celebrities, heroes and professional athletes.

The event was attended by 500 kids.

K-Days runs until July 28, tickets are available online.