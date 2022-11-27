Major Collisions responds to crash that injures 4 people

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Edmonton Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the collision occurred in the area of 17 Street and Manning Drive southbound, which remains closed to motorists as of publication.

A patient was taken by STARS to the University of Alberta Hospital.

Investigators probe the scene of a crash near 17 Street and Manning Drive on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch).

Three other adults, one male and two females, were taken by ground ambulance to area hospitals in serious condition, AHS confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.

No further information was available.