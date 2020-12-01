EDMONTON -- A huge, larger-than-life Advent calendar was set up Tuesday in downtown Edmonton.

It is the Calendar of Wishes put up by Make-A-Wish Northern Alberta. It’s the fifth year for their fundraiser, but the setup is different this year due to the pandemic.

“We’ve set up the Calendar of Wishes and are going to open the doors virtually on our website and social media sites. We are hoping to draw awareness to the need for kids to have their wishes granted. This is the first fundraiser we have been able to run since March,” said spokesperson Leanne Gullekson.

Everyday at noon, a door will open and highlight a child and their wish that was granted last year.

“If this year saw you facing losses you were unprepared for, you have more in common with our wish kids than ever before. We can all learn a lesson from our wish kids in how to face a struggle with courage, and how to find joy in difficult times. This is what a wish can do: for kids living with a critical illness, a wish brings hope and strength, building resilience when they need it most. In these uncertain times, the promise of a wish is one we intend to keep.”

The calendar is set up in Abbey Glen Park at 102 Street and Jasper Avenue.

Make-A-Wish Northern Alberta has granted the wishes of over 1,300 children.