EDMONTON -- A man is in hospital after police say he was accidentally run over Sunday night.

The incident happened in an apartment building parking lot near 142 Street and Stony Plain Road on Sunday at around 10 p.m.

Police say two men in their 30s were involved and are known to each other. One man was backing his vehicle up and accidentally ran over the other.

The man was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury.

Police have not said whether charges will be laid.