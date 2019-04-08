A man charged for allegedly attacking a woman with a crowbar in a fit of road rage has pleaded not guilty in court.

Jared Matthew Eliasson was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public, and possession of property under $5,000 after the March 7, 2017, incident.

The 30-year-old pleaded not guilty to all charges in court on Monday.

His case will be heard in a judge-only trial that is expected to last a week.

The alleged assault happened in southeast Edmonton, near Mill Creek Ravine. Chelsea Schendzielorz reportedly honked at a Pontiac Wave that was stopped in one lane of traffic. Eliasson followed her home and beat her with a crowbar when she left her vehicle, the victim claims.

She says he tried to hit her on the head, and she blocked the blows with her arms. Both of Schendzielorz’s arms were broken.

By mid-Monday morning, court heard the crown’s opening statement and from two witnesses, including an Edmonton Police Service constable.

Other witnesses were prohibited from the courtroom unless they were being called to testify.

Neither Schendzielorz nor her family were there.

More to come…