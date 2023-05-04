Man arrested after police incident in north Edmonton

A man was arrested early Friday morning after a police incident in north Edmonton.

On Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service asked residents and drivers to avoid the area of 101 Street, between 129 Avenue and 130 Avenue.

Police contained the area after a 39-year-old man with a firearm broke into a suite just before noon, EPS said on Friday.

A person in the suite was able to flee, police said. Residents were evacuated as precaution.

"After several hours of negotiation, the male suspect surrendered to police at approximately 12:30 a.m.," police said.

No injuries were reported.

Charges are pending against the man.

The suspect and the person who was in the suite know each other, police said.