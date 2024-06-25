EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man arrested for driving 189 km/h in 100 km/h zone near Edmonton: RCMP

    A 20-year-old man was caught driving 189 km/h outside the city on Sunday, June 23, 2024, RCMP said. (Supplied) A 20-year-old man was caught driving 189 km/h outside the city on Sunday, June 23, 2024, RCMP said. (Supplied)
    Share

    A Beaumont man was arrested for driving nearly double the speed limit just outside of Edmonton, RCMP said.

    The driver, a 20-year-old man in a Mitsubishi Lancer, was going 189 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 21 and Township Road 542 at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

    "Traffic was heavy given the time of day," police said.

    The driver was arrested and summoned to court in July.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News