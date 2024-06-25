Man arrested for driving 189 km/h in 100 km/h zone near Edmonton: RCMP

A Beaumont man was arrested for driving nearly double the speed limit just outside of Edmonton, RCMP said.

The driver, a 20-year-old man in a Mitsubishi Lancer, was going 189 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 21 and Township Road 542 at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

"Traffic was heavy given the time of day," police said.

The driver was arrested and summoned to court in July.