    • Charges pending after 3-year-old boy killed, woman and girl hospitalized in Allard crash

    A memorial for a three-year-old boy who was killed in a crash on June 27, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) A memorial for a three-year-old boy who was killed in a crash on June 27, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
    Police say charges are pending after a boy was killed and his mother and sister were injured in a crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.

    According to police, they were walking east across Allard Road SW in a marked crosswalk on the south side of its intersection with Allard Boulevard SW when a truck turning west struck them around 5 p.m.

    The Ford F-150 driver had been heading north when they "briefly" stopped at the three-way stop and continued turning left, running over the boy and hitting the 39-year-old woman and seven-year-old girl.

    The boy died on scene.

    The woman and girl were taken to hospital, and have since been released.

    The 30-year-old man behind the wheel of the truck was not hurt. He remained at the scene.

    Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.

    The area was closed while police investigated.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Kenny

