Man asked 15-year-old girls to have sex with him, punched 14-year-old boy: St. Albert RCMP

The RCMP are searching for a man they say asked two 15-year-old girls if they wanted to have sex with him and punched a 14-year-boy in St. Albert last Wednesday.

The man approached the two girls in the parking lot at Mission Ridge Shopping Centre on McKinney Avenue at around 9 p.m.

He asked them if they wanted to do drugs and have sex with him, St. Albert RCMP said in a release.

The girls got scared and walked over to their 14-year-old friend to tell him what happened.

The boy approached the man, confronted him and was punched in the face, RCMP said.

An adult in the area tried to intervene but the man fled.

He's described as 25 to 30 years old, 5'10" and light-skinned with a slim build, black hair and a mustache.

He was wearing a black hoodie and black shorts.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700.