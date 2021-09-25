Man charged after Friday hit-and-run in Spruce Grove

EDMONTON -

A 30-year-old Edmonton man faces several charges after a hit-and-run that sent a male to hospital in critical condition.

Parkland County RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle from a home in Spruce Grove's Springwood Way neighbourhood Friday morning.

Police say an occupant followed the stolen vehicleto confront them, but they were hit by the truck. The male victim was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Cody Marcel Young faces charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failure to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm, theft of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Young remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Stony Plain provincial court on Oct. 27.