EDMONTON -- A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a home north of downtown Edmonton in March.

The Edmonton Police Service received a report of a shooting at a home in the area of 112 Avenue and 86 Street on March 11 just after midnight.

Responding officers found a 32-year-old man who had been shot, police said. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Joshua Bambush, 31, was arrested on June 3 and was charged with robbery with a firearm and other firearm offences Wednesday.