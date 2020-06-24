Advertisement
Man charged after shooting north of downtown
Edmonton police are searching for Joshua Bambush, who's wanted on attempted murder charges after a shooting in March 2020. May 29, 2020. (Edmonton Police Service)
EDMONTON -- A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a home north of downtown Edmonton in March.
The Edmonton Police Service received a report of a shooting at a home in the area of 112 Avenue and 86 Street on March 11 just after midnight.
Responding officers found a 32-year-old man who had been shot, police said. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Joshua Bambush, 31, was arrested on June 3 and was charged with robbery with a firearm and other firearm offences Wednesday.