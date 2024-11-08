Man charged for taking fake gun into Cold Lake hospital

A man faces weapons charges after taking an imitation handgun to the Cold Lake Healthcare Centre on Wednesday.

An officer who was at the facility for a different reason saw the 21-year-old accused hide a firearm on himself.

According to RCMP, the officer placed the man under arrest and, with help from Alberta Health Services staff, secured him.

That was when they realized the firearm was fake.

The 21-year-old was charged with three weapons offences and resisting arrest.

He was given a Nov. 12 court date.