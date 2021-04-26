EDMONTON -- Police have charged a man they believe started 10 fires in Edmonton’s river valley.

Lonnie Maurice Whiskeyjack, 36, was charged with arson.

Around 9 p.m., officers were first called to 9194 Walterdale Hill.

Then, "several" fires were reported in the river valley near the Kinsmen Sports Centre. Motorists were asked by police to avoid Queen Elizabeth Park Road and Walterdale Bridge.

When police arrived in the river valley, a witness pointed out a suspect walking in the park southwest of the Kinsmen centre.

Whiskeyjack was arrested without incident.

According to police, it was too early to connect Monday’s arrest with fires set in the river valley last week.