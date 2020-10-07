EDMONTON -- One man is facing charges after an assault at a Red Deer anti-racism rally in September.

Trevor Lyle Roy, a 42-year-old man from Penhold, Alta., was charged in connection to the first of three incidents the RCMP are investigating.

Mounties say the first incident occurred before officers arrived to the Sept. 20-rally at Rotary Recreation Park.

RCMP have requested a summons to charge a second person with assault with a weapon in connection to the second incident that happened during the protest.

And investigators caught a third incident as they watched "dozens of videos from various angles and points of view."

It remains under investigation.

Roy is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 17.