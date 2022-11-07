Man charged with assault of 2 women in St. Paul

An Elk Point man is accused of assaulting two women in St. Paul on Friday.

Someone called 911 around 2 a.m. on Friday reporting a man had assaulted two women and pointed a gun at one.

He reportedly fled to a home near 45 Avenue and 48 Street, a few blocks away from where the assaults happened.

RCMP put up a barricade as it was believed the man had a firearm with him inside.

Eventually, he left the house and was arrested. Police did not find a firearm in the house.

The 29-year-old Elk Point resident faces two assault charges and seven weapon-related charges.

He was taken into custody and scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 10 in St. Paul.

Elk Point and St. Paul are about 30 kilometres away from each other and are located northeast of Edmonton.