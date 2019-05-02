A 32-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted an 81-year-old woman in southeast Edmonton early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at a home near 50 Street and 25 Avenue at approximately 1:30 a.m.

EPS said the man allegedly broke into the woman’s home and sexually assaulted her. The woman resisted and the man eventually fled on foot.

The woman was treated and taken to hospital for treatment, police said.

The man was found in a southeast Edmonton home at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday and taken into custody.

Ahmed Hassan Iltire was charged with break and enter and sexual assault.