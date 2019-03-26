

CTV Edmonton





Three Boston Pizza employees in Edmonton are being credited with saving the life of a customer.

Alfred French, 78, was alone in the restaurant on Calgary Trail when he went into cardiac arrest. His wife was outside waiting for their daughter to arrive.

Staff performed CPR and used the AED machine while waiting for emergency crews to arrive.

French says he doesn’t remember anything until he woke up in the hospital.

French’s family says they credit the staff members for saving his life.