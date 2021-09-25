Man dead after collision between truck, dirt bike

EDMONTON -

The driver of a dirt bike is dead after colliding with a pick-up truck earlier in the week, according to RCMP.

On Sept. 22, Morinville RCMP responded to the collision in Alcomdale, northwest of Edmonton.

The 40-year-old driver of the dirt bike was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

“In the morning of September 25, 2021 the male driver of the dirt bike succumb to his injuries,” said Morinville RCMP in a news release.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

A RCMP collision analyst was at the scene, added police. They did not say what caused the crash.