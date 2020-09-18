EDMONTON -- A man is dead after an officer involved shooting in the Montrose neighbourhood of Edmonton.

Police got a call about a man with a weapon in the area of 68 Street and 118 Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived at the home, two officers were involved in a confrontation with the man, and both fired their guns.

A neighbour tells CTV News Edmonton he heard several gunshots.

EMS crews were called, and the man was declared dead at the scene.

"We could hear someone in the background yell, ‘Get down.' About six or seven shots went off rapidly: bang, bang, bang, bang, bang. Big pause; last one went off. I picked up the phone and dialed 911 — cops were here already,” Mark Hiscock said.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team confirmed on Friday evening that it had been called to investigate the shooting.

ASIRT is called in to investigate any time police officers in Alberta are involved in incidents involving serious injury or death.