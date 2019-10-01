A man is dead after an apparent stabbing on Monday night.

Officers said the 34-year-old man had just left the Amon Amarth death metal show when he was involved in an “altercation” and stabbed. It happened on a Jasper Avenue sidewalk near the convention centre around 10:30 p.m.

Bystanders arrested and held the suspect, a 36-year-old man, until police arrived.

The man was arrested by police, but no charges have been laid at this time.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

By midnight, homicide investigators had been called to the scene.

Police taped off almost an entire city block sidewalk from the front of the convention centre to Thornton Court.

A bicycle and a dog were part of the scene. Parker confirmed the dog belonged to the suspect.

Police said witnesses and surveillance cameras saw at least part of the confrontation.

“There’s quite a bit of video at the location of the event, and we’re canvassing other buildings to see what other video is available,” Staff Sgt. Lance Parker said.

Anyone who may have been in the area of the Edmonton Convention Centre on Monday night is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.