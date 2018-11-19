

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The death of a young man who was asked to leave an Edmonton bar and found outside two days later marks almost exactly one year since another young man died leaving the same location.

Mohamed Abdi—or Mo, to friends—was last seen at the Ranch Roadhouse on Calgary Trail Friday night. He was found nearby in the parking lot of Derrick Dodge Sunday.

Police told CTV News Abdi’s death is not being considered suspicious or, at this time, being investigated any further.

Jesse Kupina, The Ranch Roadhouse co-founder, said in a statement that Abdi was asked to leave.

“Our team assured that he was in the hands of a capable friend. This individual and his friend left the premises without incident.”

Over 3,400 people have signed a petition calling for the closure of the bar.

This is not the first time the business has been involved in such an incident.

In November 2017, Tyler Emes, 18, left The Ranch Roadhouse alone and was found dead the next day, just a few blocks away. Police ruled his death non-criminal.

In addition to launching a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral expenses, Abdi’s friends are planning a peaceful protest outside The Ranch Roadhouse Friday.

With files from Matt Woodman