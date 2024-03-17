EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man found dead in north Edmonton basement, homicide detectives investigating: EPS

    An Edmonton Police Service cruiser in a file photo. (CTV News Edmonton/Matt Marshall) An Edmonton Police Service cruiser in a file photo. (CTV News Edmonton/Matt Marshall)
    Share

    Police are investigating the death of a man early Sunday morning in north Edmonton.

    Officers were called to a home near 84 Street and 136 Avenue around 11:20 a.m.

    When they arrived, they found a man dead in the basement.

    No other details have been released.

    Anyone who heard or saw anything in the area around sunrise is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

    Police say the death is suspicious and homicide detectives are investigating.

    An autopsy had not yet been scheduled. 

    Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Atlantic

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News