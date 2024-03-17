Man found dead in north Edmonton basement, homicide detectives investigating: EPS

Police are investigating the death of a man early Sunday morning in north Edmonton.

Officers were called to a home near 84 Street and 136 Avenue around 11:20 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man dead in the basement.

No other details have been released.

Anyone who heard or saw anything in the area around sunrise is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

Police say the death is suspicious and homicide detectives are investigating.

An autopsy had not yet been scheduled.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.