Man found dead near Commonwealth Stadium
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Sunday, February 3, 2019 4:28PM MST
Police believe weather may have been a factor in the death of a man who was found near the Commonwealth Stadium.
Edmonton Police Service was called to the green space west of the stadium around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, after a body was found by a citizen.
The deceased’s age and name is not yet known.
Police said his death is not being considered suspicious, and that they believe it was weather-related.