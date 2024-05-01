Man found dead on O'Chiese First Nation Tuesday, Major Crimes investigating

RCMP are investigating a suspicious death on O'Chiese First Nation.

Mounties found a man dead in a home on the First Nation Tuesday.

His death is believed to be suspicious, and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

No other details have been given about the man or the circumstances around his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2881.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

O'Chiese First Nation is around 58 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House.