Man found guilty in fatal Alberta school stabbing

The man accused of killing his 17-year-old classmate, Jennifer Winkler, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Friday.

Winkler was fatally stabbed at Christ the King School in Leduc on March 15, 2021.

She died in hospital.

Dylan Pountney, now 23, was arrested several hours after Winkler's death in the backyard of a Leduc home.

He was charged initially with first-degree murder.

At Pountney's trial, court heard a video confession to RCMP where he said his mother had been in a relationship with Winkler's father prior to her death, but he did not consider himself related to Jennifer.

"I would say no, they were never married," he said. "I don't find the relationship to be real anyway," he added.

Jennifer Winkler, 17, was stabbed at Christ the King School in Leduc on Monday, March 15, 2021, and succumbed to her injuries in hospital. (Credit: JD Winkler)

In the video Pountney also said he blamed Winkler's father for his mother's death.

"Blood for blood, he murdered my mother with cigarettes," he added.

"Did she die of cancer?" the officer asked.

"Yeah," Pountney replied.

Sentencing has been set for Sept. 5

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson