Man in critical condition after being shot by Bonnyville RCMP officer Friday

A man is in life-threatening condition after being shot by an RCMP officer Friday night.

RCMP said officers were called to a rural home in the Municipal District of Bonnyville around 9:45 p.m.

A man there was reportedly "acting erratically," causing damage to the home and trying to break into a room where people were hiding.

Mounties said they entered the home and were able to de-escalate the situation and escort the other people in the home safely away.

Then, RCMP said the man confronted the officers again.

He was shot by an officer and was seriously injured. He was taken to hospital by STARS air ambulance.

Saturday, he remained in serious, life-threatening condition.

According to RCMP, a "non-police firearm" was found at the scene.

No one else was injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will investigate the circumstances and the RCMP's actions surrounding the shooting.

The RCMP said it had begun its own internal review process as well.