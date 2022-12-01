Man killed in First Nation northeast of Edmonton

One person has been charged after a homicide on the Saddle Lake Cree Nation.

Emergency crews were called to a home on the First Nation around 4 a.m. on Wednesday after getting a call about an assault.

When they arrived, they found a 66-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene.

He has been identified as Roland Jackson of Saddle Lake Cree Nation.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He has been charged with second-degree murder.

He will appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on Thursday.

Saddle Lake Cree Nation is about 170 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.