EDMONTON -- A man whose abandoned vehicle was found in central Alberta has been missing since May 28.

RCMP say43-year-old Steven Hull was last seen in Sylvan Lake early May 28.

His car, a Nissan Altima, was seen northeast of Blackfalds the next day, and found abandoned in the Crimson Lake near Rocky Mountain House a day after that.

Crimson Lake is about one hour west of Blackfalds.

Police say they have a "continuing concern about his wellbeing."

Hull is described as white, 5'10" tall, 240 pounds, and as having brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information are asked to call Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.