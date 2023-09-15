Man on drugs stabs senior 'without provocation' near Whyte Avenue: EPS

One person has been charged after a senior was stabbed near Whyte Avenue last weekend.

The woman was walking in the area of 93 Street and 83 Avenue around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, when she greeted a man walking on the street.

"The male, impaired by drugs, stabbed her without provocation," the Edmonton Police Service wrote in a Friday social media post.

The woman was taken to hospital, and has since been released.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.