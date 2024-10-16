EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man on electric dirt bike responsible for death of senior on pedestrian bridge: police

    The pedestrian walking path on the Dudley B. Menzies Bridge in Edmonton. (CTV News Edmonton) The pedestrian walking path on the Dudley B. Menzies Bridge in Edmonton. (CTV News Edmonton)
    One person has been charged in connection with the death of a man on an Edmonton walking bridge.

    A 68-year-old man was found injured on the Dudley B. Menzies LRT bridge on Sunday was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

    An autopsy on Tuesday found the man died of blunt force injuries and his death was accidental.

    Police say a man riding a Talaria Sting MX4 electric dirt bike struck the victim while riding on the bridge and left the area without calling for help.

    The Edmonton Police Service says someone riding a Talaria Sting MX4 struck a pedestrian on the Dudley B. Menzies Bridge on Oct. 13, 2024. (File)

    Jonathan Clarke, 25, was arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing death, criminal negligence and failing to stop after an accident causing death.

    Police are investigating whether speed was a factor in the death.

    Because the man's death was determined to be an accident, it will not be added to Edmonton's 2024 homicide count.

