Man rescued in northeast Edmonton house fire
Crews on scene at a fire in northeast Edmonton Monday, June 25, 2018.
Published Monday, June 25, 2018 6:05PM MDT
A man is in hospital after a house fire in northeast Edmonton Monday afternoon.
Crews responded to a townhouse on 55 Street near McLeod Road after a fire broke out in the basement.
A man in his 50s was rescued and taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.
The fire is now under control.
There is no word on what caused the fire or a damage estimate.