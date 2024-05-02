Man 'running around with an axe' smashed Edmonton courthouse glass panes: EPS

Several Edmonton Law Courts glass panes were smashed with an axe Wednesday night, the Edmonton Police Service said.

Officers were called to a report of a man "running around with an axe" in the area of 97 Street and 102 Avenue just after 10 p.m.

"The 45-year-old male was arrested, and police learned he had just smashed several windows at the Edmonton Law Courts," EPS said Thursday.

The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and issued an appearance notice for mischief over $5,000 and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.