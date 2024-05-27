Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for impaired driving crash that killed Edmonton couple

The man who killed an Edmonton couple in an impaired driving crash will spend more than four years in prison.

Taylor Yaremchuk, 30, of Sherwood Park hit the motorcycle 68-year-old Jim and 63-year-old Annie Macdonald were riding on head-on on Aug. 14, 2022, killing the couple.

Last September, Yaremchuk pleaded guilty to two counts of impaired driving causing death.

On Monday, Justice Shaina Leonard sentenced Yaremchuk to five years in prison less 57 days for time spent in remand.

He was also handed a seven-year driving prohibition.

According to court documents, Yaremchuk's blood alcohol was over twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

He had no criminal record, but had previous speeding fines and a roadside suspension.

Leonard said his driving history shows disregard for driving laws.

The Crown was seeking five years in prison and a seven-year driving prohibition and the family was seeking $55,027 in restitution.

The defence wanted a 4.5-year sentence without restitution, and a shorter sentence if the restitution was granted.

Leonard denied the request for restitution.

During a sentencing hearing last month, court heard 17 victim impact statements.

"The victims described in vivid detail the pain they've experienced," Leonard said.

"The letters you provided helped me understand."

The couple's daughter Breigh Cohen described her parents' deaths as "completely preventable."

"This is just another day. It's a hard day. Nothing's going to bring them back," she said outside court.

"I just hope that this sends a message that people should think twice before they get in a car after drinking. Because there's really no need and our lives are never going to be the same."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson