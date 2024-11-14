EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man shot during robbery near Commonwealth Stadium, woman arrested

    Edmonton police officers investigating a shooting at the Stadium Mini Mart on 9361 107 A Ave. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton police officers investigating a shooting at the Stadium Mini Mart on 9361 107 A Ave. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
    A man was taken to hospital after a shooting in central Edmonton Thursday afternoon.

    Stadium Mini Mart on 9361 107 A Ave. was taped off just after 2:40 p.m.

    Police on scene told CTV News Edmonton there was a shooting during a robbery.

    The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

    A woman is in custody as police also search for a male suspect, the Edmonton Police Service said.

    The EPS Robbery Section is investigating.

