Man shot to death at Duggan Community Hall identified

EDMONTON -

The Edmonton Police Service on Friday confirmed the man killed at the Duggan Community Hall last month was shot to death.

Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Hamza Mohamed.

Six other people were injured at the community hall in the early hours of Aug. 29.

Abdullahi Yalahow, 32, was charged with first-degree murder, and Christopher Wilson, 37, was charged with second-degree murder.